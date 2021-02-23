Coeur Mining, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a report released on Friday, February 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

CDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,242,300. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,480,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,324,000 after buying an additional 288,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after buying an additional 1,036,097 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,770,000 after buying an additional 430,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

