Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, February 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Cognex has raised its dividend payment by 34.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Cognex has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of CGNX opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. Cognex has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognex news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

