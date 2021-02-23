Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,464 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $18,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $40,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.72. 38,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,554. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

