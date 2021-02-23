Coinlancer (CL) Trading 41.3% Lower This Week

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coinlancer has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar. Coinlancer has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $16,816.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.90 or 0.00694865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00032386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00038341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00057560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,039.27 or 0.04334726 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

