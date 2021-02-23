Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.24 billion and the highest is $4.33 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $17.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $18.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.87. 131,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,766. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.