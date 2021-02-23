Colliers Securities Weighs in on Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ultra Clean in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

UCTT has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

UCTT stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

