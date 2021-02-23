Color Platform (CLR) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $2,108.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Color Platform has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,839.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.25 or 0.01066589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.16 or 0.00381915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00029373 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004626 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

