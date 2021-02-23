Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 72.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the third quarter worth $588,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Woori Financial Group stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $28.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

