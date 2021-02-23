Comerica Bank Has $361,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,079,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKG opened at $245.03 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $126.19 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.07.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

