Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $3,843,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

