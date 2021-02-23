Comerica Bank Purchases 3,617 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SID opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.86. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SID. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

