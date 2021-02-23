Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,454 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

Several analysts recently commented on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.