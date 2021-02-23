Comerica Bank Sells 391 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10,195.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,203,000 after acquiring an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $106,428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after acquiring an additional 186,030 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $10,905,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 381.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 64,934 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of BFAM opened at $166.13 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $182.49. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $497,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,487,077.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,374,694.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,784,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,936 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

