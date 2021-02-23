Comerica Bank Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Comerica Bank cut its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $265,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,481.8% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 162.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $1,266,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $663,000.

SPIP stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86.

