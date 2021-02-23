Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.45

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.45 and traded as high as $40.22. Community Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 113,700 shares trading hands.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $712.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

