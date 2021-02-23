Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.