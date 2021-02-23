Comparing Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) and Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eutelsat Communications has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Eutelsat Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 2.70% 12.97% 3.43% Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Eutelsat Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 0 0 0 0 N/A Eutelsat Communications 0 2 3 0 2.60

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Eutelsat Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $15.35 billion 0.33 $286.40 million N/A N/A Eutelsat Communications $1.41 billion 2.06 $329.20 million $1.42 8.82

Eutelsat Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha.

Summary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha beats Eutelsat Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services. It also provides bulk shipping services comprising transport services for finished automobiles, heavy construction machines, and used cars; transportation services for bulk freight, which include iron ore, coal, and wood chips; and transportation services for crude oil, petroleum products, petrochemical products and other liquid chemicals, liquefied natural gas, and ammonia for oil, petrochemical, and energy companies. In addition, the company is involved in the upstream areas of the supply chain for oil and natural gas. Further, it operates Asuka II, a luxury cruise ship; and manages commercial and residential buildings. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications S.A. provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services. In addition, it provides data to corporate and Internet networks, Internet of Things, and machine to machine applications, as well as backhaul and trunking solutions that enable remote communities to access the IP backbone or global voice traffic with a seamless interface. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 39 satellites in geostationary orbit. The company serves broadcasters, companies, video service providers, telecom operators, Internet service providers, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, the Middle-East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Eutelsat Communications S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

