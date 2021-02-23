Comparing Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) & Prime Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PACQF)

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) and Prime Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PACQF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Prime Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $10.05 million 22.49 -$10.37 million N/A N/A Prime Acquisition $2.68 million N/A $1.02 million N/A N/A

Prime Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Profitability

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Prime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple -135.21% 6.57% 3.80% Prime Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. 65.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Acquisition has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Maui Land & Pineapple and Prime Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A Prime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple beats Prime Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui. This segment also provides licensed general brokerage services for properties in the Kapalua Resort and surrounding areas. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. This segment also operates ditches, reservoirs, and well systems that provide potable and non-potable water to West and Upcountry Maui areas. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program providing its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

About Prime Acquisition

Prime Acquisition Corp. owns and operates real estate properties in Italy. The company property portfolio comprises office, logistics, commercial, and industrial real estate assets located in the Milan metropolitan area. Prime Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Shijiazhuang, the People's Republic of China.

