Comparing Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and Meat-Tech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)

Meat-Tech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meat-Tech 3D and Surmodics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meat-Tech 3D N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Surmodics $94.86 million 7.25 $1.12 million $0.13 384.62

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Meat-Tech 3D.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Meat-Tech 3D and Surmodics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meat-Tech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Surmodics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Surmodics has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.00%. Given Surmodics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surmodics is more favorable than Meat-Tech 3D.

Profitability

This table compares Meat-Tech 3D and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meat-Tech 3D N/A N/A N/A Surmodics 1.18% 1.42% 1.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Surmodics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Surmodics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Surmodics beats Meat-Tech 3D on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meat-Tech 3D Company Profile

Meat-Tech 3D Ltd develops a 3D stem cell printing technology for cell based meat production. The company was formerly known as Ophectra Real Estate & Investments Ltd and changed its name to Meat-Tech 3D Ltd in October 2019. The company is based in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular and structural heart, and other markets, as well as design, development, and manufacturing of interventional medical devices, primarily balloons and catheters, including drug-coated balloons for peripheral arterial disease treatment and other applications. The Vitro Diagnostics segment designs, develops, and manufactures component products and technologies for diagnostic immunoassay, as well as molecular test and biomedical research applications. This segment offers protein stabilization reagents, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

