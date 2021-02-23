Compound (COMP) Price Hits $417.82 on Major Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $417.82 or 0.00820978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $412.35 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000173 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,628,590 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.