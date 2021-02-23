Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,507 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

