Contrasting ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) & Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ATN International alerts:

This table compares ATN International and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $438.72 million 1.69 -$10.81 million ($0.11) -425.00 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.31 -$520.82 million N/A N/A

ATN International has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Risk & Volatility

ATN International has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 4.02, suggesting that its stock price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ATN International and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

ATN International currently has a consensus price target of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.06%. Given ATN International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of ATN International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of ATN International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International -0.76% 0.68% 0.49% Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ATN International beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. This segment also offers managed information technology services to commercial customers; and wholesale long-distance voice services to other telecommunications carriers. The US Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest United States; consumer and enterprise mobile and fixed telecommunications services; and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to commercial and industrial customers in India, as well as in Massachusetts, California, and New Jersey. As of December 31, 2019, it operated twelve retail stores in US Telecom segment and nineteen retail stores in International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited provides fixed-line telecommunication services in India. The company also provides GSM and CDMA based mobile services; and Internet, broadband, ISDN, and leased line services, as well as telecom consultancy and engineering services, project management services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc. In addition, it offers mobile, international long distance, and Internet services in Mauritius. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in New Delhi, India.

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.