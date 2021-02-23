Contrasting Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) & Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions N/A -102.15% 7.09% Phreesia -16.37% -16.07% -11.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Digital Media Solutions and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00 Phreesia 0 2 10 0 2.83

Digital Media Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Phreesia has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.41%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Phreesia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Phreesia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions N/A N/A -$1.32 million N/A N/A Phreesia $124.78 million 24.05 -$20.29 million ($4.50) -15.10

Digital Media Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phreesia.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career. It builds, hosts, and maintains a portfolio of owned and operated websites in various verticals, such as insurance, education, home services, consumer finance, and automotive; and digital performance marketing solutions for its advertising clients' brand-specific products or services. The company also offers software-as-a-service and managed services to clients in the insurance, consumer finance, and education verticals. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. It deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Stations that are on-site kiosks. The company's Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; patient activation solution that enables providers to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, messaging, and health campaigns; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; clinical support solution that collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and life sciences, pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. Phreesia, Inc. has a strategic alliance agreement with Allscripts Healthcare, LLC. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

