Contrasting Electronic Tele-Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) and Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) and Electronic Tele-Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mer Telemanagement Solutions and Electronic Tele-Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mer Telemanagement Solutions $5.19 million 2.90 -$140,000.00 N/A N/A Electronic Tele-Communications $530,000.00 N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Electronic Tele-Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mer Telemanagement Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Mer Telemanagement Solutions and Electronic Tele-Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mer Telemanagement Solutions -27.32% -0.06% -0.03% Electronic Tele-Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mer Telemanagement Solutions and Electronic Tele-Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mer Telemanagement Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Electronic Tele-Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.5% of Electronic Tele-Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Mer Telemanagement Solutions has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Tele-Communications has a beta of 3.55, meaning that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electronic Tele-Communications beats Mer Telemanagement Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mer Telemanagement Solutions

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). The company also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Wins, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice, inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers cloud and managed services; and converged billing solutions, including applications for charging and invoicing customers, and interconnect billing and partner revenue management services. Further, it provides implementation and maintenance services. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

About Electronic Tele-Communications

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, leases, and sells digital voice information systems and related services to the telecommunications industry and other businesses. Its equipment provides a range of audio and computer information, and call handling capabilities through telephone networks, computer networks, and the Internet. The company's digital voice information systems deliver network interoperability, as well as applications, including branding, time and temperature announcements, weather forecasts, automatic callback, changed number with call completion, repeat dialing, and wake-up/reminder services. It offers Digicept Emcee ELF3 and Digicept Emcee ELF that provide applications and services in a single platform for circuit and packet-switched networks; Audichron Z-10, a time-temperature-weather announcer; Audichron Z-10 MCA, a multi-channel announcer; digital announcement systems; and MAX Terminator, which offers disconnect detection to eliminate tied-up lines and annoying tones. The company also provides installation, repair, maintenance, and weather update services, as well as professional recording of announcements; and on-site training and technical support services. It serves regional bell operating companies, competitive local exchange carriers, independent telephone companies, long distance companies, wireless carriers, cable companies, utilities, telecommunications manufacturers, and other businesses and organizations. Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

