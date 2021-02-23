Contrasting Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) & TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayne Savings Bancshares 27.18% 12.89% 1.25% TFS Financial 16.38% 4.97% 0.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of TFS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and TFS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayne Savings Bancshares $22.65 million 2.30 $6.45 million N/A N/A TFS Financial $508.55 million 11.16 $83.32 million $0.30 67.43

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Wayne Savings Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. TFS Financial pays out 373.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wayne Savings Bancshares and TFS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage, home, commercial, installment, real estate, commercial, agriculture, term, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, and furniture and appliance loans, as well as business and lines, lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. It also provides financial planning, retirement planning, education planning, investment options, insurance, financial advisory, and wealth management and trust services. In addition, the company offers overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, it offers escrow and settlement services. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 37 full-service branches and 7 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

