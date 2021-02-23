Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Issues Earnings Results

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Shares of CTB traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.76. 59,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,906. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $57.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

CTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

