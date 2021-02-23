Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.16. 107,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day moving average of $112.68. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $133.43.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

