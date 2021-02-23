Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 18.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $8,712,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.05. 526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,537. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

