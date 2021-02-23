Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $3.39 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Owens Corning comprises 1.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 5.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 16.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.95. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,912. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.73. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OC. Truist upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Longbow Research increased their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

