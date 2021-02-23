Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 3,920 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for 3.0% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 48,186 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,394,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.71. 1,155,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.81, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WH. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

