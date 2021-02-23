Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CDB.V) (CVE:CDB) Shares Gap Up to $1.25

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CDB.V) (CVE:CDB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.25, but opened at C$1.40. Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CDB.V) shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 8,015 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The company has a market cap of C$79.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58.

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CDB.V) Company Profile (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project that includes the Alacran deposit covering an area of 20,000 hectares located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

