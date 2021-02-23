Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Core-Mark posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CORE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Core-Mark by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

CORE stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.