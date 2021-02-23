Cormark Increases goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$140.00

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$82.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$84.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$140.25.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$128.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$103.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$82.97. goeasy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$21.08 and a 52 week high of C$128.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy Ltd. will post 9.8000001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50.

About goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

