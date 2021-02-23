Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.23.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $29.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. Analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

