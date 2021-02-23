CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.83-11.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.925-1.945 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.33-2.43 EPS.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $9.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $866.98. 380,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,783. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $903.66 and its 200-day moving average is $871.76. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.