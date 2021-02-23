CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.33-2.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.01 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 10.83-11.03 EPS.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $890.58.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP traded down $9.69 on Tuesday, hitting $866.98. 380,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,804. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $903.66 and a 200-day moving average of $871.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.67 and a beta of 0.97.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.