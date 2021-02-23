Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 98.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 617.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties stock opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.