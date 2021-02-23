Cowen Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $140.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.92.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $115.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.43 and its 200 day moving average is $78.20. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.