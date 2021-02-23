Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD/B) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD/B) declared a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Crawford & Company’s previous dividend of $0.05.

CRD/B opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

