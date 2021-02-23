Credit Suisse Group Lowers Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $7.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,293.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 443,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 412,027 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,928,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,311,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,874,000 after buying an additional 2,253,350 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,988,000 after buying an additional 507,400 shares in the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

