Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading Up 6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from $4.25 to $5.50. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Crescent Point Energy traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 7,685,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,483,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 179,901 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,817,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 961,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.