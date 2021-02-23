Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 45,160 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.88. 558,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,548,566. The stock has a market cap of $189.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

