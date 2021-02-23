Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $31,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.97. The stock had a trading volume of 21,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,669. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $242.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

