Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $42.01 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $42,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000.

NYSEARCA:SLY traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $91.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,166. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $93.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

