Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,507,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,777,059. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $338.19.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

