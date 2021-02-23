Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 8,650 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $35,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,921,848. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

