Critical Contrast: Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) vs. Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shutterstock has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Change Healthcare and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare -5.76% 13.43% 4.78% Shutterstock 7.70% 15.13% 8.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Change Healthcare and Shutterstock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare 0 15 8 0 2.35 Shutterstock 0 1 5 0 2.83

Change Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $21.37, suggesting a potential downside of 7.26%. Shutterstock has a consensus target price of $73.33, suggesting a potential downside of 20.63%. Given Change Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Change Healthcare and Shutterstock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare $3.20 billion 2.19 -$947.60 million $1.47 15.67 Shutterstock $650.52 million 5.15 $20.11 million $0.74 124.86

Shutterstock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Change Healthcare. Change Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.8% of Shutterstock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Change Healthcare on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment offers software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Select, Shutterstock Custom, Shutterstock Editorial, Offset, PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface, and Editor and Editor Pro tools to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves marketing professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses through online platform. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

