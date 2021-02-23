Critical Review: ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) vs. PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PermRock Royalty Trust and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 ARC Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00

PermRock Royalty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.48%. ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $9.72, indicating a potential upside of 56.00%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and ARC Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $10.44 million 5.42 $8.84 million N/A N/A ARC Resources $792.18 million 2.79 -$20.80 million N/A N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARC Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 18.25% 3.61% 3.56% ARC Resources -65.18% 1.43% 0.80%

Volatility & Risk

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. PermRock Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PermRock Royalty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats ARC Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 909.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

