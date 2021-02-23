Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce sales of $13.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.40 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $7.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $43.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $44.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $89.06 million, with estimates ranging from $73.70 million to $113.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

CRON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth $459,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $443,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Cronos Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cronos Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 2.07.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

