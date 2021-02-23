Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of CRT stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.88. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

